Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Construction Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

