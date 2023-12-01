Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.33-13.41 EPS.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $543.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $564.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.53 and its 200-day moving average is $458.39.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.