Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.