Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Donaldson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.
Donaldson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on DCI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.