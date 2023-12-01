Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Snowflake Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,938 shares of company stock worth $34,647,430. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.