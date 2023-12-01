Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lessened by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $425.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.38.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

