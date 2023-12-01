Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,585 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $164.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

