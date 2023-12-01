Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GWW traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $789.31. 6,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,342. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $815.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.72.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

