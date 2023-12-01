Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.92. 194,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

