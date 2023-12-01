Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6,166.00. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,560. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,515.20 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,921.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,041.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,338 shares of company stock worth $50,877,096. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

