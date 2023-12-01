Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,700 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.52.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,461. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 360.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

