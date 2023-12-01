SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,473. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

