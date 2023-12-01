SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8 %

ROK traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $277.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.37 and its 200 day moving average is $295.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

