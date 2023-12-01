SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 995 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $449.86. 79,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.14 and a 200 day moving average of $445.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

