MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,493,000 after acquiring an additional 264,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,205. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

