Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stantec by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $4,671,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 18,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

