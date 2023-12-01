NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $152,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $465.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

