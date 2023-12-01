Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.31. The stock had a trading volume of 145,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,013. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.64.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

