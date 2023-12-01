Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

