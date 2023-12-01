The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $172.85 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

