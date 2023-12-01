Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

