Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 307,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

