Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 25,803 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.