Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $107.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.