Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,494 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of PPL worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PPL by 25,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $88,056,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

