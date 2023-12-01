Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $8.23 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,425,000 after buying an additional 1,801,300 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after purchasing an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,246,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

