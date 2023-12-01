Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

