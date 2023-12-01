Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

