Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,295 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

