VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,460 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 107,173 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in VMware by 243.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,354 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of VMware by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 267,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 217,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 816,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after buying an additional 3,008,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.92. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

