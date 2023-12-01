Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.66.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

