1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 222,528 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222,528 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $90,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,694. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

