1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $64,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in FirstService by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

FirstService Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,941. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

