1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $66.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,364 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Eversource Energy worth $66,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.53. 125,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

