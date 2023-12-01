1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.77% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $66,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,157. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

