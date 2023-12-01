1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.58% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $70,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

