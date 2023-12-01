1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $80.45 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,270 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.71% of Open Text worth $80,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.02. 60,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,380. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

