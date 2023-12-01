1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,938 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $84,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 284,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

