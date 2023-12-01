1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 45,800 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of Shockwave Medical worth $96,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,066,440 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

SWAV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

