BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791,794 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $46.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CSFB cut their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.