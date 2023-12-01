1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $107,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.54. 129,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

