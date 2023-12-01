BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 11,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.25. 320,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $558.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.52. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

