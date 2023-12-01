Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Okta updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

Okta Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. Okta has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136,267 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

