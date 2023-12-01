Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q4 guidance to $3.64-3.80 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Five Below by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.52.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

