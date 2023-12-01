13,127 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,780,000. Natixis bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. 2,788,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,841,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.