Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $81,000 Investment in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VTEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VTEX by 28.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. VTEX has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

