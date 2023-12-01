Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.64-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $188.46 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Five Below by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Five Below by 342.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

