Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.