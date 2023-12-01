Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $542,000 Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 1,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 845,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 774,457 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. 22,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,853. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

