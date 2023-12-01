Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,763.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,763.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,745 shares of company stock worth $68,718,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $226.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -786.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.